Tacos in Steamboat Springs
Steamboat Springs restaurants that serve tacos
The Egg - Steamboat Springs
325 Anglers Dr #881966, Steamboat Springs
|Bud's Breakfast Tacos
|$15.99
Three breakfast tacos with scrambled eggs, carnitas, fresh avocado mash and housemade Pico de gallo served on corn tortillas. Served with choice of side
|Tacos Carnitas
|$15.99
Three pork carnitas tacos with housemade Pico de Gallo on corn tortillas. Served with fresh smashed avocado, sour cream and lettuce and a side of refried beans.
Taco Cabo
729 yampa st., STEAMBOAT SPRINGS
|Quezabirria taco
|$6.00
|Breakfast Taco
|$5.00
House made corn tortillas with potato, pico de gallo, egg, cheese, sour cream & salsa, choose your meat.
|Lunch Taco
House made corn tortillas with rise, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream & salsa, choose your meat.
Winona's Restaurant and Bakery
617 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs
|Carnitas Tacos
|$13.50
Gluten Free
Corn tortillas with pulled pork grilled with tomatoes and onions, topped with cilatro and cilantro avocado salsa.
|Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$14.50
Corn tortillas with blackened mahi, orange cilantro slaw, avocado and green onions. Served with cilantro avocado salsa.
|Shrimp Taco Salad
|$15.95
Romaine, red onions, cucumbers, black beans, corn, white cheddar, blackened shrimp, corn tortillas, chipotle dressing, salsa and avocado jalapeño salsa.