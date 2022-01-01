Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Steamboat Springs

Steamboat Springs restaurants
Steamboat Springs restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

The Egg - Steamboat Springs

325 Anglers Dr #881966, Steamboat Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bud's Breakfast Tacos$15.99
Three breakfast tacos with scrambled eggs, carnitas, fresh avocado mash and housemade Pico de gallo served on corn tortillas. Served with choice of side
Tacos Carnitas$15.99
Three pork carnitas tacos with housemade Pico de Gallo on corn tortillas. Served with fresh smashed avocado, sour cream and lettuce and a side of refried beans.
Taco Cabo image

 

Taco Cabo

729 yampa st., STEAMBOAT SPRINGS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quezabirria taco$6.00
Breakfast Taco$5.00
House made corn tortillas with potato, pico de gallo, egg, cheese, sour cream & salsa, choose your meat.
Lunch Taco
House made corn tortillas with rise, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream & salsa, choose your meat.
Winona's Restaurant and Bakery image

 

Winona's Restaurant and Bakery

617 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.5 (1950 reviews)
Takeout
Carnitas Tacos$13.50
Gluten Free
Corn tortillas with pulled pork grilled with tomatoes and onions, topped with cilatro and cilantro avocado salsa.
Mahi Mahi Tacos$14.50
Corn tortillas with blackened mahi, orange cilantro slaw, avocado and green onions. Served with cilantro avocado salsa.
Shrimp Taco Salad$15.95
Romaine, red onions, cucumbers, black beans, corn, white cheddar, blackened shrimp, corn tortillas, chipotle dressing, salsa and avocado jalapeño salsa.
Consumer pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Hypnotic Chicken

255 Anglers Drive Unit A, Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.3 (47 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
*NEW* Tender Lovin' Tacos$8.95
2 flour tortilla tacos with fried tenders, slaw, creamy avocado poblano sauce topped with queso fresco. Served with a lime wedge.
