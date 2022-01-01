Turkey clubs in Steamboat Springs
Steamboat Springs restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about The Egg - Steamboat Springs
The Egg - Steamboat Springs
325 Anglers Dr #881966, Steamboat Springs
|Arizona Turkey Sandwich
|$15.49
Turkey, pecan-smoked bacon, avocado mash, sliced tomato, mayonnaise, Jack and Cheddar on grilled sourdough bread. Served with choice of side.
More about Moe's Original BBQ
Moe's Original BBQ
1898 Kamar Plaza, Steamboat Springs
|Smoked Turkey Sandwich
|$14.00
Hot, smoked, all white meat turkey breast, sliced then served on a toasted bun, with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles