Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Steamboat Springs

Go
Steamboat Springs restaurants
Toast

Steamboat Springs restaurants that serve turkey clubs

The Egg - Steamboat Springs image

 

The Egg - Steamboat Springs

325 Anglers Dr #881966, Steamboat Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Arizona Turkey Sandwich$15.49
Turkey, pecan-smoked bacon, avocado mash, sliced tomato, mayonnaise, Jack and Cheddar on grilled sourdough bread. Served with choice of side.
More about The Egg - Steamboat Springs
Smoked Turkey Sandwich image

 

Moe's Original BBQ

1898 Kamar Plaza, Steamboat Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$14.00
Hot, smoked, all white meat turkey breast, sliced then served on a toasted bun, with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
More about Moe's Original BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Steamboat Springs

Croissants

Veggie Burgers

Kale Salad

Tortas

Sweet Potato Fries

Quesadillas

Waffles

Mahi Mahi

Map

More near Steamboat Springs to explore

Silverthorne

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Vail

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Estes Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Craig

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Craig

No reviews yet

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Laramie

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston