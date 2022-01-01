Go
Toast

Steamboys - Nolensville

Welcome to the Steam Boys Experience!

DIM SUM

300 Burkitt Commons Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)

Popular Items

Steamed Pork 猪肉包 bollo de cerdo$4.25
Our signature style ground pork, ginger, and green onions wrapped in our light airy dough.
Beef Noodle Soup 牛肉面 sopa de carne
Sliced beef shank, baby bok choy, green onions, and cilantro. Our traditional Chinese noodle soups are both lean and filling. All soups use a beef bone broth as their base.
Gua Bao$5.00
An open-face steamed bun wrapped around juicy slices of pork belly topped with Steamboy sauce.
Seared Beef 牛肉煎包 vaca chamuscado$7.25
Beef, ginger and green onions, seared with cornflower for a delicate flake.
Steamed Beef 牛肉包 bollo de ternera$4.25
Tender beef, ginger and green onions wrapped in our light airy dough.
Seared Pork 猪肉煎包 cerdo chamuscado$7.25
Signature style bun with pork and spices seared with cornflower for a delicate flake.
Steamed Veggie 蔬菜包 bollo de vegano$4.25
Napa cabbage, mushrooms, carrots, and peas wrapped in our light and airy dough.
Hot Dumpling Bowl | 辣水饺 | tazon de masa picante$9.00
Classic style pork and cabbage dumplings smothered in our house-made sichuan chili oil, vinegar, green onions, and cilantro.
Pork & Cabbage Dumplings | 猪肉白菜 | masa de cerdo y repollo$8.50
Seven pieces of our classic style pork with ginger, white onions, cabbage, and a mix of spices. Boiled
Pan-Seared Pork & Cabbage Dumplings | masa de cerdo y repollo - FRITO$10.50
8 pieces of pork & cabbage dumplings seared to perfection on all sides to ensure a delicate crispy texture.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

300 Burkitt Commons Ave

Nolensville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Happenchance Social

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Welcome to Happenchance, Nolensville’s new social lounge. You’re invited to come in and see where the night may take you. We’re all about creating the perfect space for you to connect, unwind, and simply enjoy the moment. You can expect an exceptional wine selection, craft cocktails, inviting small plates, and adventure thoughtfully served every evening.

Pork Belly Farmhouse

No reviews yet

Southern Contemporary in the heart of Historic Downtown Nolensville, TN

Just Love Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Southside Grill

No reviews yet

Open Tues-Thurs 4 to 9pm
Friday & Saturday 4 to 9:30pm
Sunday Brunch 10am to 2 pm
Sunday Dinner 5 to 8pm
Closed Monday

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston