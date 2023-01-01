Steamers Bar and Grill - 2236 Lake Tahoe Boulevard
Open today 9:00 AM - 2:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Location
2236 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe CA 96150
Gallery
