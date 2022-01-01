Go
Banner picView gallery

Steamer's Grillhouse - 31 University Avenue

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

31 University Avenue

Los Gatos, CA 95030

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

31 University Avenue, Los Gatos CA 95030

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Centonove - 109 W Main St
orange star4.5 • 2,730
109 W Main St Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
Main Street Burgers Los Gatos - MSBLG
orange starNo Reviews
20 S. Santa Cruz Ave., #200 Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
Willow Street Wood Fired Pizza - Los Gatos
orange starNo Reviews
20 S Santa Cruz Ave, #218 Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
Oren's Hummus - Los Gatos
orange starNo Reviews
1 N. Santa Cruz Ave Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
The Pastaria & Market
orange star4.0 • 709
27 N. Santa Cruz Ave Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
Nina's Taqueria - Los Gatos
orange starNo Reviews
49 E Main st Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Gatos

Happy Hound - 15899 Los Gatos Blvd
orange star4.6 • 3,577
15899 Los Gatos Blvd Los Gatos, CA 95032
View restaurantnext
Centonove - 109 W Main St
orange star4.5 • 2,730
109 W Main St Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
Zona Rosa Los Gatos
orange star4.6 • 1,484
81 W Main St Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
The Palms Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 1,262
115 N Santa Cruz Ave Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
Campo Di Bocce
orange star4.3 • 788
565 University Ave Los Gatos, CA 95032
View restaurantnext
The Pastaria & Market
orange star4.0 • 709
27 N. Santa Cruz Ave Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Los Gatos

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Scotts Valley

Avg 3 (6 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (173 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Aptos

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Steamer's Grillhouse - 31 University Avenue

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston