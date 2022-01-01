Steamworks Brewing Co.
Steamworks Brewing Company is located in the heart of historic Durango Colorado. Our brewers keep busy offering up to 18 different beer styles on tap. We also have a full bar and a nice wine selection. In addition to great beer, we also have an extensive culinary program. Our Executive Chef, Sean Clark, is dedicated to serving fresh food with creative recipes for every pallet. We have the most diverse menu of any of the local restaurants.
SMOKED SALMON
801 E 2nd Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
801 E 2nd Ave
DURANGO CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
