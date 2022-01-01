Go
Steamworks Brewing Co.

Steamworks Brewing Company is located in the heart of historic Durango Colorado. Our brewers keep busy offering up to 18 different beer styles on tap. We also have a full bar and a nice wine selection. In addition to great beer, we also have an extensive culinary program. Our Executive Chef, Sean Clark, is dedicated to serving fresh food with creative recipes for every pallet. We have the most diverse menu of any of the local restaurants.

SMOKED SALMON

801 E 2nd Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (5172 reviews)

Popular Items

Southwest Salad$10.00
cotija cheese, greens, pepitas, black bean-corn salsa, pickled red onions, tortilla strips, (gluten-free)
Cajun Penne Pasta$18.00
all natural chicken breast, gosar ranch andouille sausage, poblano pepper, onion, cajun cream sauce (spicy!)
Chop Salad$10.00
corn kernels, tomatoes, truffled pearl couscous, dried cranberries, pepitas, asiago cheese, arugula, gorgonzola dressing
Bacon Royale$16.00
Half pound, Certified Angus. Hickory smoked bacon and a choice of cheese. Lettuce, tomato, garlic pickle chips, Montana Wheat Burger Bun.
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread$13.00
soft pita, crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce (spicy!), lettuce, tomato and choice of gorgonzola dressing or ranch and monterey jack cheese or blue cheese
Basket of Fries$6.00
A generous portion of our award winning beer battered fries
Indonesian Peanut Salad$10.00
rice noodles, greens, cucumbers, edamame, chicken, sesame seeds, tricolor carrots, peanut sauce, fresh cilantro (gluten-free)
House Salad$6.00
cotija cheese, pepitas, black olives, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, tortilla strips (gluten-free)
Southwest Burger$16.00
Half pound, Certified Angus. Hatch green chile, pepper jack cheese, chipotle aioli. Lettuce, tomato, garlic pickle chips, Montana Wheat Burger Bun (Spicy).
Mediterranean Salad$10.00
mixed greens, cucumbers, kalamata olives, truffled pearl couscous, feta cheese, sweety drop peppers, artichoke hearts, cilantro-lime vinaigrette
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

801 E 2nd Ave

DURANGO CO

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
