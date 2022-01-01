Steamy Joe

Go
Come in and enjoy! Great value for our American Breakfast, Homemade Pastries, Specialty Coffees and Teas, Deli Lunch. All fresh! Cozy cafe built into this 1908 classic Victorian home with a heart warming covered front porch. You'll love us from the start.

WRAPS

216 W Central Ave • $

Avg 5 (40 reviews)

Popular Items

Ham & Cheese Panini$8.49
Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini$9.49
Soup & Sandwich Combo$9.19
Cookies$1.49
Chicken Salad Croissant$7.99
Sandwich & Salad Combo$9.19
Thursday - Loaded Baked Potato w/$2.50 Drink$7.69
Classic Club$9.49
Loaded Baked Potato$6.49
Lemonade$1.15
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

216 W Central Ave

Arkansas City KS

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
