Steel Bender Brewyard

New Mexico’s brewing industry came together once again to brew a beer benefiting Pink Boots Society.

This year, we bring you a new kind of superhero, Hop Heroine Pale Ale. A beer made from New Mexico–grown Pilsner and Vienna malts to create a crisp, dry, and refreshing base for this American Pale Ale’s real hero, PBS’s 5th annual hop blend.

This blend of HBC 630, Idaho Gem, Loral, Talus, and Triumph hops comes together for a bouquet of sweet aromatics, citrus, berry, and tropical aromas. Late kettle additions and substantial dry hopping pack a punch and let those characteristics soar while holding back bitterness. A Hop Heroine for us all!

This annual collaboration benefits Pink Boots Society to “ASSIST, INSPIRE, and ENCOURAGE women in the fermented/alcoholic beverage industry through EDUCATION.”

