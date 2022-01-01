Steel Bender Brewyard
Open from 11:30-8:00pm
We are currently accepting online beer orders only. We are NOT taking online or call in food orders at this time due to staffing levels in our kitchen.
8305 2nd St NW
Popular Items
Location
8305 2nd St NW
Los Ranchos de ABQ NM
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Kuchara Farms
Farm-to-table mobile food kitchen
Sadie's of New Mexico
Voted Best New Mexican Restaurant and Best Green Chile by the Albuquerque Journal 2020
SoPo Roasting and Brewing Co
Come in and enjoy!
Bistro Box
Chef-crafted freshly prepared pre-order meals!