Steel Bender Brewyard

Open from 11:30-8:00pm
We are currently accepting online beer orders only. We are NOT taking online or call in food orders at this time due to staffing levels in our kitchen.

8305 2nd St NW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crowler Red Iron Red$9.50
A red American IPA with classic C hop aroma. Bready and toffee notes balance the fruity hops with a touch of roast and a medium full body.
8% ABV | 60 IBU
Crowler Skull Bucket IPA$9.50
A New Mexican IPA that boasts orange zest and fresh pine aromas. A pale malt base gives way to a long pine and citrus finish. Always chasing that orange-pine balance, hops may vary.
7% ABV | 80 IBU
Crowler Compa Blue Corn Lager$9.50
Brewed in the American style, this light lager is brewed with New Mexico Pilsner and Vienna malts, and New Mexico blue corn that was roasted and milled for us by Albuquerque’s own Southwest Heritage Mill. We throw in a few Crystal hops in there as well for balance. Compa is simultaneously malty and easy drinking.
5.7% ABV | 20 IBU
6PK HOP HEROINE$12.00
New Mexico’s brewing industry came together once again to brew a beer benefiting Pink Boots Society.
This year, we bring you a new kind of superhero, Hop Heroine Pale Ale. A beer made from New Mexico–grown Pilsner and Vienna malts to create a crisp, dry, and refreshing base for this American Pale Ale’s real hero, PBS’s 5th annual hop blend.
This blend of HBC 630, Idaho Gem, Loral, Talus, and Triumph hops comes together for a bouquet of sweet aromatics, citrus, berry, and tropical aromas. Late kettle additions and substantial dry hopping pack a punch and let those characteristics soar while holding back bitterness. A Hop Heroine for us all!
This annual collaboration benefits Pink Boots Society to “ASSIST, INSPIRE, and ENCOURAGE women in the fermented/alcoholic beverage industry through EDUCATION.”
Crowler Bulldog Best Bitter$9.50
All the best, all in balance. We brewed this classic English style with a classic English barley variety, Fuggles hops, and our house ale yeast strain, which originally came from, you guessed it - England! Fruity and malty with a balanced bitterness, Bulldog Best Bitter is a sessionable tribute to pub ale.
4.7% ABV | 30 IBU
750ML SAISON de LUXE$20.00
6PK MAÑANA HAZY IPA$13.00
Tropical and citrus steal the show! Styrian Wolf, Styrian Dragon, Grungeist, and Cashmere convey abundant hoppiness over a silky smooth malt base. Restrained bitterness does not interfere with the juicy goodness that is Mañana. Brewed with two row, Munich, and Dextrin malts with lots of rolled oats and fermented with an English yeast strain, the esters and hop aromas put on a show.
6.3% ABV | 50 IBU
6PK SKULL BUCKET IPA$10.00
A New Mexican IPA that boasts orange zest and fresh pine aromas. A pale malt base gives way to a long pine and citrus finish.
7% ABV | 80 IBU
375ML Bigger Boat Barley Wine$11.00
6PK BRICKIE AMERICAN STOUT$10.00
As the name would suggest, this beer is sturdy. Pouring almost black with garnet highlights and a tan head that lingers, it looks just as a stout should. Aromas of roast and chocolate are bountiful with subtle fruitiness from our house ale strain. Chocolate, roast, and coffee dominate the flavor with a solid malt finish to round out this solidly built stout. Made with a collection of toasted, roasted, and crystal malts, Brickie is a brew built to stave off the winter chills.
8.7% ABV | 80 IBU
Location

Los Ranchos de ABQ NM

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

