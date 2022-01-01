Steel City Pizza - North Charleston
Come in and enjoy!
8600 Dorchester Road
Popular Items
Location
8600 Dorchester Road
North Charleston SC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Coosaw Creek Crab Shack
Coosaw Creek Crab Shack has been locally owned and operated for 16 years. We appreciate your business.
Tsunami North Charleston
The most Authentic Sushi Hibachi food around the area, now featuring delivery service.
Well Drinks Smoothie Bar
Fruit/Veggie Smoothies & Smoothie Bowls
Middleton Place Restaurant
Enjoy the beautiful scenery of America's Oldest Landscaped Garden while dining on award winning cuisine.