Steel Mill Saloon

Restaurant

1225 Grandview Avenue

Popular Items

Fish Sandwich$13.00
Fresh fried Haddock sandwich served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and house made tartar.
La Russo$15.00
Classic Italian sandwich Pepperoni, Salami, Italian Ham, Capicoa, and provolone topped with Lettuce, Olive Oil, and oregano
Mill Worker Burger$13.00
Classic Burger topped with Lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Choice of cheese
Chicken Avocado Salad$15.00
Spring Field Greens With Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, Roasted Corn, Almonds, Dates, Goat Cheese, Creamy Bacon Dressing
Steel Mill Salad$9.00
Spring Field Greens topped with tomato, cucumber, carrots, red onion, gouda, toasted rye croutons with a Cabernet vinaigrette
Bourbon Bacon Jam Burger$16.00
Angus Burger, bourbon bacon Jam, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, pickle, on a Brioche Bun
Reuben$12.00
Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Saurkraut, 1000 dressing, on Marble Rye Bread
Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Grilled/Fried Chicken breast, cheddar cheese, Honey Jalapeno Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Brioche Bun
Prime Rib Sandwich$16.00
Shaved Prime rib on a Hoagie roll, topped with French Onion Mayo, Swiss, caramelized onions, with a side of Au Jus
Boneless Wings
For the union worker that its trying keep their fingers clean. This wing option is served with celery, ranch or blue cheese. Feel free to select from one of our flavor exploding wing sauces.
Location

1225 Grandview Avenue

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
