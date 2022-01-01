Steel & Rye

Go
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

95 Eliot Street • $$$

Avg 4.5 (2454 reviews)

Popular Items

Sausage Pizza$18.00
san marzano tomato sauce, fennel, red onion, whipped ricotta
Pepperoni Pizza$18.00
san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, parmesan
Egg Sandwich$10.00
over easy egg, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, black pepper mayo
Griddled Double Cheeseburger$16.00
thin double patties, lettuce, cheddar, black pepper mayo, pickles.
*we are unable to accommodate temperature requests for this item*
Cheese Pizza$15.00
san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
Side of Fries$6.00
*ketchup upon request for to-go orders*
Mozzarella BLT Sandwich$12.00
mozzarella, bacon, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, seeded sourdough
Spelt Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
66% Valrhona chocolate, spelt flour, topped with Maldon sea salt
Caesar Salad$10.00
shaved parmesan, caesar dressing, soft boiled egg
Margherita Pizza$17.00
san marzano tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella, basil.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
QR Codes
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

95 Eliot Street

Milton MA

Sunday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
