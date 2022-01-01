Go
Toast

Steel Valley Brew Works

We are Youngstown's MEGA BAR!! Featuring a state of the art coffee roastery, full cafe, a full service bar, billiards, pinball, and indoor bocce.

7401 Market St. STE. 617

No reviews yet

Location

7401 Market St. STE. 617

Canfield OH

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Legends Food & Drink

No reviews yet

Sports restaurant serving craft beer, craft cocktails, premium wine, rare whiskey, and gastropub fare.

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0454

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Coaches Burger Bar

No reviews yet

enjoy!

Michael Alberini's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston