Steel Wheels

American

423 South Cascade Street

Popular Items

Cheese Curds$9.00
Served with marinara sauce
Burger$12.50
A half pound, hand pattied, chargrilled burger topped with Lettuce, tomato and onion served with a choice of a side
Steak & Peppa Po'boy$13.00
Sliced beef with bell peppers, provolone, pepper jack cheese and garlic aioli served on a po'boy bun with a choice of a side
Jambalaya$14.50
Creole style with chicken, andouille sausage, tomatoes and rice simmered in a rich broth of onions, celery, and bell peppers
Gyro$12.50
Seasoned beef-lamb, tomato, red onion, cucumber, kalamata olives and tzatziki served on a pita with a choice of a side
Greek Spring Rolls$12.00
Feta, cream cheese, dates and pecans deep fried then drizzled with a honey garlic sauce
Gumbo$15.50
A hearty portion of shrimp, chicken, andouille sausage and okra, served over rice
Fried Calamari$12.00
Tender strips of calamari steak, flash fried and served with garlic aioli and cocktail sauce
Chicken Wings$13.00
Buffalo, Asian, Korean BBQ or Carolina BBQ
Club Car Deviled Eggs$8.00
Topped with crumbled bacon and green onions, served warm
Location

423 South Cascade Street

Fergus Falls MN

Sunday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
