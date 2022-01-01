Go
Steelbound Brewery

Hand crafted beer and cocktails and fresh, never frozen food in Springville, NY.

324 W Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bacon Blue Balls Burger$16.00
Our house made burger with IPA caramelized onions,
our Steelbound Blue Balls BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and Blue cheese on a brioche bun with a side of fries.
Fish Fry$15.00
Beef on Weck$13.00
Slow roasted beef sliced thin and served with au jus, slaw and a side of chips.
Chicken Souvlaki Salad$16.00
Mixed Greens with, grilled Chicken, black olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, onions, feta cheese, tzatziki dressing and a grilled pita.
Buttermilk Chicken Tenders$15.00
House made tenders with french fries and blue cheese. Hot, medium, mild or Blue Balls bbq.
Fried Cheese Curds$10.00
Yancy's Fancy cheese curds fried in our steel bound beer batter, served with sirracha ranch.
Lobster Mac + Cheese$18.00
Steelbound Burger$14.00
Our house made burger with lettuce, tomato, onion & cheddar on a brioche bun with a side of fries.
Single Chicken Wings$15.00
Hot, medium, mild, Blue Balls bbq, garlic parmesan.
Grilled Chicken Romaine Salad$15.00
Grilled romaine heart with Chicken, crumbled blue cheese, grape tomatoes, bacon, house made croutons and a drizzle of caesar dressing.
Location

324 W Main St

Springville NY

Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
