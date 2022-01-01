Go
Banner picView gallery

Steel City Gyro

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

6900 Hamilton Blvd

Trexlertown, PA 18087

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

6900 Hamilton Blvd, Trexlertown PA 18087

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

UNO TAQUERIA
orange starNo Reviews
1042 Mill Creek Rd Allentown, PA 18062
View restaurantnext
Foundation Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
1160 S Krocks Rd Wescosville, PA 18106
View restaurantnext
Three Little Birds Distillery - 1955 Willow Lane
orange starNo Reviews
1955 Willow Lane Macungie, PA 18062
View restaurantnext
The Shelby
orange star4.8 • 4,989
707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104 Allentown, PA 18106
View restaurantnext
Notch
orange starNo Reviews
5036 Hamilton Blvd Allentown, PA 18106
View restaurantnext
Casa Catrina.
orange starNo Reviews
1905 Brookside Road Macungie, PA 18062
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Trexlertown

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (56 restaurants)

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Palmerton

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Steel City Gyro

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston