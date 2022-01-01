Steelhead Bar & Grille
Come in and enjoy!
218 N Howard St
Location
218 N Howard St
Spokane WA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bosco - Spokane
Fresh Pasta, Grilled Paninis, Crisp Salads
The Melting Pot
Say “hello” to Melting Pot To-Go. Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home. Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue!
Whim Wine Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Peoples' Waffle
Gluten Free Artisan Waffles & Specialty Coffee