Go
Toast

SteelTank Brewing

We have 22 of our own craft beers on tap along with our signature food menu and great wine list.

1225 Robruck Dr.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Little Grunt$5.00
Cheeseburger with SteelTank fries
Trip Wire Pretzel$12.00
Mixed Cod & Perch$16.00
Foxhole$16.00
Savory bowl with brown rice, lemon pepper chicken, peppers, onions, and mushroom
See full menu

Location

1225 Robruck Dr.

Oconomowoc WI

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sobie's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Farm to table, "approachable fine dining", gourmet comfort food: All of these have been used to describe Sobie's cuisine. Order Sobie's to go! Order online or call us and pick up your order curbside!

Crafty Cow

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ginger Ovens

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Coco's Seafood & Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Our Promise to our guests at Coco’s Seafood & Steakhouse is to supply them with the highest quality produce, seafood, and proteins at every meal. We strive to uphold the highest caliber of service, charisma, and family-friendly atmosphere that Lake Country has come to know and deserve. We look forward to your next dining experience with us!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston