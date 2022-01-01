Go
Toast

Stefano's

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

18220 Yorba Linda Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (1870 reviews)

Popular Items

CHEESECAKE$5.99
CLASSIC CHEESECAKE
Ham and Swiss Panini$12.75
FAMILY MEAL GARLIC BREAD$5.00
MONDAY SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS$20.00
CLASSIC SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS, SERVES UP TO 4
Lg Stefano$14.50
Romaine Lettuce, Roasted Chicken, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Artichoke Hearts, Pepitas, Topped with Freshly Grated Parmesan & Croutons and served with Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side.
Trevi$12.75
FAMILY GARDEN SALAD$5.00
TUESDAY FAMILY WHITE BOLOGNESE LASAGNA$40.00
DELICIOUS WHITE SAUCE BOLOGNESE LASAGNA! A DISH THE WHOLE FAMILY WILL ENJOY
Sm Stefano$7.50
Romaine Lettuce, Roasted Chicken, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Artichoke Hearts, Pepitas, Topped with Freshly Grated Parmesan & Croutons and served with Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side.
THURSDAY FAMILY RIBS & CHEESY POTATOES$40.00
FALL OFF THE BONE RIBS WITH LOADED CHEESY MASHED POTATOES
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

18220 Yorba Linda Blvd

Yorba Linda CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Killashaw Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Apola Greek Grill - Yorba Linda

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Terra Wood-Fired Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston