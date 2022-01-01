Father and son duo Carl and Gavin Evans were inspired to open Stein after the idea of a European-style beer hall in their home town Leavenworth. A trip overseas was planned, and they ate, drank, and photographed their way across the continent. Along the way they highlighted the finest parts of the best beer halls in the world. In 2016 they began the process of restoring one of the first Bavarian buildings in Leavenworth to its early-1900s state, refinishing the original hardwood flooring and exposing the hand-laid brick walls. These efforts led to the founding of Stein as a cornerstone of the Leavenworth experience, and an essential place to grab lunch, dinner, and a pint (or Stein) of beer on your visit. Rumor has it you just might see a Sasquatch roaming around as well…



801 Front Street