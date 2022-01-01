Stein Brewing Co. - Newark

Go
Welcome to Stein Brewing Company's Newark location. We're passionate about bringing a Big City experience to our Newark community through genuine hospitality, great food and great beer.

23 West Church Street

Popular Items

Mexican Street Corn Dip$10.99
Crispy Garlic Brussel Sprouts$9.99
Smash BYO Burger$12.99
Smash The Hangover$12.99
Smash Pimento Honey Ham$12.99
Cauliflower Wings$11.99
SBC Tenders$9.99
Buffalo Blue$12.99
Smash Mushroom Swiss$12.99
Smash Bacado$12.99
23 West Church Street

Newark OH

Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
