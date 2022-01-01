Go
Stein Brewing Company

Welcome to Stein Brewing Company's Mount Vernon location. We're passionate about bringing a Big City experience to our Mount Vernon community through genuine hospitality, great food and great beer.

109 South Main Street

Popular Items

Wings$14.99
Dry rubbed and slow smoked. Tossed in
choice of BBQ sauce.
Pulled Pork Platter$13.49
12 Hour slow smoked pork shoulder seasoned in our house rub. Comes with your choice of two sides.
Chris' Cobb Salad$12.99
Chris' Cobb Salad! Grilled chicken, egg, tomatoes, red onions, avocado and home made green goddess dressing (think a herb ranch like dressing)
All American Burger
SBC's All American Classic burger ...White American cheese, Mayo, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion piled on your choice of 1/2 pound Local Twin Oak Farms Smoked Burger or 1/2 pound Local Lannings Smash Burger Patty.
Build Your Own Burger
The ever famous SBC Build Your Own Burger and it got even better. Pick your choice of 4 different patty options (Smoked 1/2 Pound, 1/2 Pound Smash burger, Plant Based Beyond Burger or SBC House made Black Bean Burger patty). Choose sauce, toppings, and condiments. Comes with choice of side.
SBC Pretzel$11.99
Our Giant Pretzel fried to perfection and served with choice of SBC Beer Cheese, Spicy Mustard or Pimento Cheese. Take the pretzel to the extreme with upgrading to SBC Style (Beer Cheese, Bacon and Scallions on it).
Tater Kegs$7.99
Large stuffed Tater tots stuffed with potatoes, bacon, cheddar, sour cream and chives.
Location

109 South Main Street

Mount Vernon OH

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
