Go
Banner pic

Steis's

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

5523 main street

Lexington, MI 48450

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

5523 main street, Lexington MI 48450

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Kautz Shore Lanes

No reviews yet

Come in, Relax, Bowl, have a Drink, and Enjoy a Bite to Eat!

Cheap Charlies

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sbarro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

mancinos pizza and grinders

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Steis's

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston