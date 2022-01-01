Go
Toast

Stela's Ice Cream Shoppe

A quaint and quirky coffee house and ice cream shoppe, using all of the best products, including organic Ohio coffee, locally crafted tea, and premium ice cream.

211 W. Main St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Frappe$5.50
A blended frozen drink with a double-shot of espresso and milk, plus a flavor if desired.
Iced Coffee$3.00
Chilled coffee poured over ice, plus a flavor if desired.
White/Dark Choc Mocha$5.00
A hot or iced drink with a double-shot of espresso, 10 ounces of steamed or cold milk, and your choice of dark chocolate or white chocolate flavoring.
Latte$4.50
A hot or iced drink with a double-shot of espresso and 10 ounces of steamed or cold milk, plus a flavor if desired.
Hot Chocolate$3.75
A hot drink with chocolate milk and chocolate flavoring, plus an additional flavor if desired.
Chai Latte$5.00
A hot or iced drink with equal parts chai concentrate and milk.
Steamer$3.25
A hot drink with steamed milk and a flavor of your choice.
Matcha Latte$5.25
See full menu

Location

211 W. Main St.

Loudonville OH

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Black Fork Bistro

No reviews yet

We're open for full carry-out and limited dine-in services during Covid-19 restrictions. We look forward to serving you!

Ugly Bunny Winery

No reviews yet

Ugly Bunny Winery opened in 2017 at a beautiful location just outside of Loudonville, Ohio and right around the corner from all the Mohican activities. Sit on the deck and enjoy a glass of wine while looking at the vineyards or stay inside and listen to our live music provided by local musicians. Check our website and/or Facebook page for schedules.

The Copper Mug

No reviews yet

Join us for elevated cuisine in a casual environment. From our expertly grilled steaks to incredible seasonally inspired specials, we've got something for every taste. Don't forget to try one of our delicious cocktails or your favorite glass of wine. Come as you are, all are welcome here at The Copper Mug!

Five Points Drive In- Ice Cream & Dairy Bar

No reviews yet

All soft serve and hand dipped ice cream must be added to your order at time of pickup.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston