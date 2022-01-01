Go
Toast

Stella A Kitchen and Bar

Come in and enjoy!

60 Chautauqua Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (119 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

60 Chautauqua Ave

Lakewood NY

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Southern Tier Lakewood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Southern Tier Distilling Co.

No reviews yet

We have spirits, canned cocktails, seltzers, and freshly mixed cocktails! ​
Order online, then head to the Empty Bottle to pick up the goods. Enjoy a flight or a cocktail while you're here. Cheers!

Davidson's Family Restaurant

No reviews yet

Davidson’s home of the fish fry!! Serving the community for over 71 years with everything from burgers to steaks! Family friendly!

The House That Jack Built

No reviews yet

Come to our House....the home of just one more!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston