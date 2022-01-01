Go
Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria

325 &th st w

Popular Items

LEAH'S HAPPY PLACE$4.50
matcha, lavender, pistachio, milk
CONTAINS NUTS
The Frenchie$11.00
All butter croissant, soft scrambled egg, Swiss, caramelized onion and roasted mushroom
Bacon Cheddar and Egg$9.00
LATTE$3.50
espresso and choice of steamed milk
Manila Mango$11.50
mango, banana, peaches, kiwi, greek yogurt, vegan/gluten free granola, seeds and nuts.
CONTAINS NUTS
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Nutella, Banana, Strawberry$9.50
CONTAINS NUTS
CREME BRULEE
espresso, milk, vanilla, caramel and brûlée sugar.
Berry, Berry, Berry$11.50
four berries, banana with vegan gluten free granola, fresh berries, chia seeds and goji berries.
CONTAINS NUTS
ABC's pressed juice$8.00
apple, beet, carrot, ginger
325 &th st w

St. Paul MN

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Brasa Rotisserie

American Creole Cooking. Delicious, nourishing food inspired by the traditional ingredients and flavors Latin America & Southern U.S.. Our kitchen is supplied with many locally sourced products, 100% natural meats, eggs and dairy. We also feature organic ingredients, fair trade coffee & teas.

Coconut Thai

Thank you for visiting Coconut Thai on Grand - St. Paul.
Now! you are welcomed to come in and enjoy our food and service. We also offer delivery services through Grubhub and Bite Squad.
Thank you for being a fan!

Red Rabbit

Uncomplicated, Authentic Italian

DeGidio‘s Restaurant & Bar

Est. 1933

