Go
Toast

Stella D’oro

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA

109 College St • $$

Avg 4.7 (65 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

109 College St

Middletown CT

Sunday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Whey Stationary

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Boca Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

No reviews yet

Large indoor bar and dining area. 2 spacious outdoor patios. 23 rotating craft beers on tap. 70 tequilas. Mexican food, wings, burgers. Late menu till midnight.

Perk on Main

No reviews yet

Organic coffee. Local food. Socially and environmentally conscious.

Mezzo Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston