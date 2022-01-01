Go
Toast

Stella Jean's Ice Cream 17th Street

Small-batch ice cream!

270 E 17th Street Suite 16

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Brown Butter Pecan - Pint$12.00
Brown butter and brown sugar ice cream with toasted pecans folded in.
gluten friendly.
One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.
Ube + Pandesal Toffee - Pint$12.00
Ube (purple sweet yam) based with a homemade pandesal (Filipino bread) toffee mixed in. Our most popular ice cream!
One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.
Honey Jasmine Sable - Pint$12.00
Spring has officially arrived at Stella Jean’s with this sweet jasmine ice cream, layered with a sweet honey sable (pronounced SAH-BLAY; French buttery shortbread) throughout. This floral-forward ice cream coats a crunchy French shortbread sweetened with honey. This reminds us of a day at Carlsbad Flower Fields. As the saying goes, “April showers bring Stella Jean’s flowers ”...or something like that.
S'mores - Pint$12.00
Toasted marshmallow ice cream base with dark chocolate covered graham crackers and mini marshmallows. A fan favorite that will remind you of camping!
One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.
Strawberry Oat Crumble (v+gf) - Pint$12.00
A strawberry ice cream made with a coconut and oat milk base filled with freeze dried strawberries and an old fashioned oat crumble. plant based and gluten friendly.
One pint/ 16 oz. / 473 ml.
Matcha Raspberry - Pint$12.00
This beautifully layered flavor pays homage to the Japanese sakura cherry blossoms that bloom in the spring. Stella Jean’s magicians were inspired by this picturesque time of year, and created their own version with an earthy matcha and tangy raspberry chocolate base to represent the luscious green leaves and delicate pink blossoms. Freeze-dried raspberries are then sprinkled in to highlight the sakura petals as Spring comes into full bloom.
Madagascar Vanilla - Pint$12.00
Madagascar vanilla bean ice cream. A classic that features our fresh and high-quality ice cream base. gluten friendly.
One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.
See full menu

Location

270 E 17th Street Suite 16

Costa Mesa CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jan's Health Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hi-Time Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mi Casa

No reviews yet

Serving the Newport-Mesa community for 50 years! Thank you for supporting our small business.

Juice It Up!

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston