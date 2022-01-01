Stella Jean's Ice Cream 17th Street

This beautifully layered flavor pays homage to the Japanese sakura cherry blossoms that bloom in the spring. Stella Jean’s magicians were inspired by this picturesque time of year, and created their own version with an earthy matcha and tangy raspberry chocolate base to represent the luscious green leaves and delicate pink blossoms. Freeze-dried raspberries are then sprinkled in to highlight the sakura petals as Spring comes into full bloom.

