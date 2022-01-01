Go
Stella Jean's Ice Cream University Heights

Locally made small batch ice cream!

4404 Park Blvd Suite B

Popular Items

Milk + Cookies - Pint$12.00
Our take on a classic pairing. A house-made old fashioned chocolate streusel mixed into our signature sweet ice cream base. Please note: no cookies were harmed in the making of this ice cream.
One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.
Double Chocolate - Pint$12.00
Our fresh and high quality ice cream base infused with 70% dark chocolate and cocoa. gluten friendly.

One pint/ 16 oz. / 473 ml.
Ube + Pandesal Toffee - Pint$12.00
Ube (purple sweet yam) based with a homemade pandesal (Filipino bread) toffee mixed in. Our most popular ice cream!
One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.
S'mores - Pint$12.00
Toasted marshmallow ice cream base with dark chocolate covered graham crackers and mini marshmallows. A fan favorite that will remind you of camping!
One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.
Set of Three Waffle Cones$4.50
The most wonderful cone ever! Made with maple, brown sugar, gluten-free flour, and flax. Vegan & gluten-free for all to enjoy!
Set of three.
Mango Sticky Rice (v+gf) - Pint$12.00
Our founder and head chef taps into his native Thai roots for this flavor which features a combination of our refreshing mango sorbet mixed with a pandan infused coconut & oat milk based ice cream. plant based and gluten friendly.
One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.
Strawberry Oat Crumble (v+gf) - Pint$12.00
A strawberry ice cream made with a coconut and oat milk base filled with freeze dried strawberries and an old fashioned oat crumble. plant based and gluten friendly.
One pint/ 16 oz. / 473 ml.
Single Waffle Cone$1.75
The most wonderful cone ever! Made with maple, brown sugar, gluten-free flour, and flax. Vegan & gluten-free for all to enjoy!
Single cone.
Location

4404 Park Blvd Suite B

San Diego CA

