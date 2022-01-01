Stella Jean's Ice Cream Point Loma
We're a small-batch ice cream shop utilizing real ingredients to produce the best ice cream we possibly can!
4195 Voltaire Street
Popular Items
Location
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Don Tommy’s
Come in and enjoy!
Long Story Irish Pub
Come in and enjoy!
Cesarina
Cesarina is a grandmother, a mother, a daughter—our personification of a nurturer who feeds and cares for her community. From the meticulous attention to detail and fresh ingredients, to the warm and inviting atmosphere, this restaurant is a celebration of the power of food and family.
Pop Pie Co. Point Loma
We are Southern California's go-to fast casual restaurant / artisanal bakery for all things encased in crust. Locally owned, the shop showcases the signature all butter crust by Executive Chef Gan Suebsarakham, with a rotating menu of sweet and savory pies made in-house daily. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the menu features a variety of pies from pie slices to hand pies to classic meat & vegetarian pies.
Pop Pie Co.’s menu is globally inspired, with influence from Australia, Europe and Asia finding its way into specialty pies. Each Pop Pie Co. location serves as a community hangout, with communal seating, and a specialty coffee bar to help you wake up in the morning.