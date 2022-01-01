Stella Jean's Ice Cream Point Loma

Go
We're a small-batch ice cream shop utilizing real ingredients to produce the best ice cream we possibly can!

4195 Voltaire Street

Popular Items

S'mores - Pint$12.00
Toasted marshmallow ice cream base with dark chocolate covered graham crackers and mini marshmallows. A fan favorite that will remind you of camping!
One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.
Passion Fruit Straw Oat Graham (v+gf) - Pint$12.00
Stella Jean’s magicians are at it again with combining unique and vibrant flavors inspired by the season. A passion fruit sherbet serves as the tropical star of this flavor with a housemade strawberry jam swirled in. A freshly baked oat graham crunch is then folded in to create a thirst-quenching scoop that is perfect for SoCal's warmer days ahead.
(Vegan + Gluten Friendly)
Mango Sticky Rice (v+gf)- Pint$12.00
Our founder and head chef taps into his native Thai roots for this flavor which features a combination of our refreshing mango sorbet mixed with a pandan infused coconut & oat milk based ice cream. Vegan & gluten friendly.
One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.
Ube + Pandesal Toffee - Pint$12.00
Ube (purple sweet yam) based with a homemade pandesal (Filipino bread) toffee mixed in. Our most popular ice cream!
One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.
Strawberry Oat Crumble (v+gf)- Pint$12.00
A strawberry ice cream made with a coconut and oat milk base filled with freeze dried strawberries and an old fashioned oat crumble. Vegan & gluten friendly.
One pint / 16 oz. / 473 ml.
Double Chocolate - Pint$12.00
Our fresh and high quality ice cream base infused with 70% dark chocolate and cocoa. gluten friendly.

One pint/ 16 oz. / 473 ml.
Location

San Diego CA

San Diego CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Don Tommy’s

Long Story Irish Pub

Cesarina

Cesarina is a grandmother, a mother, a daughter—our personification of a nurturer who feeds and cares for her community. From the meticulous attention to detail and fresh ingredients, to the warm and inviting atmosphere, this restaurant is a celebration of the power of food and family.

Pop Pie Co. Point Loma

We are Southern California's go-to fast casual restaurant / artisanal bakery for all things encased in crust. Locally owned, the shop showcases the signature all butter crust by Executive Chef Gan Suebsarakham, with a rotating menu of sweet and savory pies made in-house daily. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the menu features a variety of pies from pie slices to hand pies to classic meat & vegetarian pies.
Pop Pie Co.’s menu is globally inspired, with influence from Australia, Europe and Asia finding its way into specialty pies. Each Pop Pie Co. location serves as a community hangout, with communal seating, and a specialty coffee bar to help you wake up in the morning.

