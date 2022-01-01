Stellar 181 Taphouse
We feature a wide selection of Midwest beers on tap as well as a full bar and an ever changing eclectic menu right in historic downtown Spring Valley, MN.
120 North Broadway Avenue
Location
120 North Broadway Avenue
Spring Valley MN
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 pm
