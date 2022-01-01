Go
A map showing the location of Stella's
Bars & Lounges

Stella's

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

9 Matchette Road

Clinton, PA 15026

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

9 Matchette Road, Clinton PA 15026

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Lu-Lou's Cafeteria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bruno's Hometown Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Union Pie Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

North Star Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come and enjoy the Tiki Hut.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Stella's

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston