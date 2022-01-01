Go
A map showing the location of Stella's Cookies and Milk at the Big EView gallery

Stella's Cookies and Milk at the Big E

Open today 10:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1305 Memorial Avenue

West Springfield, MA 01089

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1305 Memorial Avenue, West Springfield MA 01089

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Lattitude Restaurant - West Springfield, MA
orange star4.5 • 2,598
1338 Memorial Avenue West Springfield, MA 01089
View restaurantnext
Janna's Grill & Social Club - 751 Union Str
orange starNo Reviews
751 Union Str West Springfield, MA 01089
View restaurantnext
White Hut
orange star4.2 • 315
280 Memorial Avenue West Springfield, MA 01089
View restaurantnext
The Federal Restaurant and Bar
orange star4.9 • 3,531
135 Cooper St Agawam, MA 01001
View restaurantnext
Plan B - Springfield
orange starNo Reviews
1000 West Columbus Avenue Springfield, MA 01105
View restaurantnext
Northern Soul Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1244 Main st Springfield, MA 01109
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Springfield

Crepes Tea House - West Springfield
orange star4.6 • 2,845
261 UNION ST West Springfield, MA 01089
View restaurantnext
Lattitude Restaurant - West Springfield, MA
orange star4.5 • 2,598
1338 Memorial Avenue West Springfield, MA 01089
View restaurantnext
White Hut
orange star4.2 • 315
280 Memorial Avenue West Springfield, MA 01089
View restaurantnext
Bnapoli Italian
orange star4.5 • 231
185 Elm St West Springfield, MA 01089
View restaurantnext
The Crest Room
orange star4.1 • 32
706 Westfield Street West Springfield, MA 01089
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near West Springfield

Chicopee

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Holyoke

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Longmeadow

No reviews yet

Southwick

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

East Longmeadow

No reviews yet

Suffield

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Easthampton

No reviews yet

South Hadley

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Stella's Cookies and Milk at the Big E

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston