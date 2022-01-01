Go
Stella's Kentucky Deli

Grilled Cheese$7.95
Kenny's Farmhouse Jack, Dijon, Grilled French Bread *Vegetarian
Large Shiitake$8.95
Kale, Carrot, Garlic Crouton, Feta, Grilled Shiitakes, House Made Sesame Shiitake Dressing
J Street Club$9.95
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Jack, Dijon, Basil Mayo on 3 Slices of French
BLT$8.95
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Basil Mayo, Toasted French
Reuben$9.50
Local Corned Beef, House Made Kraut, Swiss, House Made Thousand Island, Light Jewish Rye
Cup Tomato Bisque$3.00
Tomato Bisque with Artichoke Hearts
Fried Green Tomato BLT$9.50
Local Cornmeal Fried Green Tomatoes, Bacon, Lettuce, Basil Mayo, French
The Kentucky Burger$8.95
6 oz Local, Bluegrass-Finished Black Angus Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Dijon, Mayo, Ketchup
House Burrito$8.95
Organic local eggs, Jack Cheese, Black Beans & Rice
Chicken Salad$8.95
Lemon & Rosemary seasoned, served as a sandwich or on greens
143 Jefferson St

Lexington KY

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
