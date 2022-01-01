Go
Stella's

Voted by Creative Loafing critics as Best Breakfast of the Bay! Stella's is Gulfport's prime dining spot for breakfast, lunch and weekend brunch.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2914 Beach Blvd S • $

Avg 4.6 (887 reviews)

Popular Items

Meat
A La Carte Meat
Pancakes$4.50
Served with a side of Stella's cinnamon sugar butter.
French Toast$7.95
Slices of Texas toast soaked in our secret recipe sweet batter and grilled, served with cinnamon sugar butter and powdered sugar.
(2) Egg Breakfast$8.95
2 Egg Breakfast served with your choice of meat, side and toast.
Stetson Hatter Breakfast Sandwich$10.95
2 eggs your way, choice of ham, sausage, or bacon and American cheese on your choice of a bagel or croissant. Served with choice of side.
Mel's Breakfast Burrito$11.95
Housemade chorizo sausage, potatoes, onions, peppers, scrambled eggs, and Cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with choice of side.
Country Fried Steak$12.95
Chicken fried beef fritter topped with sausage gravy. Served with 2 eggs,
side and your choice of toast.
Simple Breakfast Sandwich$8.95
1 egg with your choice of ham, sausage, or bacon and American cheese on a
toasted English muffin. Served with choice of side.
Fried Green Tomato Appetizer$6.95
Green tomatoes marinated in buttermilk, breaded in our secret seasoning and
served with chipotle aioli or ranch.
Pierogies$6.95
Potato and cheddar-filled dumplings sautéed with onions and served with sour
cream.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2914 Beach Blvd S

Gulfport FL

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

