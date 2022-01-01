Go
Stellina Pizzeria

508 K Street Northwest

Washington, DC 20001

Popular Items

Arancini di Riso$13.00
Classic Sicilian rice balls, meat ragù, mozzarella, tomato sauce
Cotto & Funghi$18.00
Tomato sauce, wild mushrooms, mozzarella, prosciutto cotto
Cacio & Pepe Pizza$17.00
Cacio di Roma, pecorino Romano, buffalo mozzarella, toasted black pepper
Margherita$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
Cacio & Pepe Pasta$17.00
House-made tonnarelli, cacio di Roma, pecorino Romano, toasted black pepper
Cuoppo Mozzarella in Carrozza$15.00
Fried mozzarella sticks with homemade smoked ketchup
Piccante$18.00
Tomato sauce, house-made spicy sausage, spicy soppressata, salami, ‘nduja jam, mozzarella
Amatriciana$18.00
Tomato sauce, guanciale, red onions, mozzarella, pecorino Romano
Affumicata$18.00
Smoked pecorino crema, pears, smoked mozzarella, smoked cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, speck
Paccheri all’Avellinese$18.00
House-made paccheri, meat ragú, parmigiano reggiano.
All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

508 K Street Northwest, Washington DC 20001

