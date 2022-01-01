Stellina Pizza Cafe
SIMPLE.
AUTHENTIC.
FRESH.
Our goal is simple — we want to continue the tradition of great local neighborhood cafes that serve simple, honest food that nourishes our soul as much as our appetite. Every dish is made from scratch daily, from fresh ingredients sourced locally whenever possible, simply prepared and served with a whole lot of love.
PIZZA
749 East Willamette Avenue • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
749 East Willamette Avenue
Colorado Springs CO
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
