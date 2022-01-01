Go
Toast

Stellina Pizza Cafe

SIMPLE.
AUTHENTIC.
FRESH.
Our goal is simple — we want to continue the tradition of great local neighborhood cafes that serve simple, honest food that nourishes our soul as much as our appetite. Every dish is made from scratch daily, from fresh ingredients sourced locally whenever possible, simply prepared and served with a whole lot of love.

PIZZA

749 East Willamette Avenue • $$

Avg 4.5 (31 reviews)

Popular Items

Polpetta$16.95
crushed tomato sauce, rustic mini-meatballs made from grass-fed beef, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano aged 24 months
Rosa$13.95
crushed tomato sauce, roasted garlic, olive oil, roasted tomato, fresh oregano
Sausage Lasagna$17.95
housemade pasta, ricotta, artisanal spicy Italian sausage, served with crushed tomato sauce, topped with parmigiano reggiano aged 24 months
Potato$13.95
olive oil, sliced potatoes, fresh rosemary
Focaccia$5.00
baked fresh daily, served with oil and balsamic vinegar aged 18 years
Dar Poeta$16.95
mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano aged 24 months, artisanal spicy Italian sausage, sliced zucchini
Rocket$16.95
mozzarella, ricotta, parmigiano reggiano aged 24 months with fresh rocket (arugula) in a lemon vinaigrette
Kale Caesar$10.95
kale, parmigiano reggiano aged 24 months, sour dough croutons, tossed in a roasted garlic vinaigrette
Mushroom$16.95
crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, crimini and portobello mushrooms, roasted garlic
Classic$12.95
crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano aged 24 months, fresh oregano
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients

Location

749 East Willamette Avenue

Colorado Springs CO

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Switchback Coffee Roasters

No reviews yet

Excellent Coffee, For Everyone

The Dirty Byrd

No reviews yet

Colorado Springs' FIRST Wing & Whiskey Bar! Scratch made food, cold drinks and Dirty Vibes!

Salad or Bust Downtown

No reviews yet

Featuring many vegan options as well as dishes for the omnivore. Stop in and get your favorite items from our original menu, or try our Buddha Bowlls only available downtown.

Odyssey Gastropub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston