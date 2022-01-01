Stellina Pizzeria

Go
Popular Items

Margherita$15.00
12" pizza. Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
Corazziere$17.00
Mozzarella, wild mushrooms, Calabrian pepper, provolone cheese, red bell pepper coulis and spicy sausage
Basilico alla Genovese$16.00
Genovese basil pesto, mozzarella, zucchini, roasted tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh mint, pistachio
Cacio & Pepe Pizza$15.00
Cacio di Roma, pecorino Romano, buffalo mozzarella, toasted black pepper
Tiramisu$9.00
Lady fingers, mascarpone cream, coffee, cocoa powder
Affumicata$16.00
Smoked pecorino crema, pears, smoked mozzarella, smoked cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, speck and balsamic.
Arancini di Riso$13.00
Classic Sicilian rice balls, meat ragù, mozzarella, tomato sauce
Cotto & Funghi$16.00
Tomato sauce, wild mushrooms, mozzarella, prosciutto cotto
Piccante$17.00
Tomato sauce, house-made spicy sausage, spicy soppressata, salami, ‘nduja jam, mozzarella
Cheese Pizza$15.00
12" pizza, tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

2800 S. Randolph St

Arlington VA

Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
