STEM Farm + Kitchen

STEM is located inside R. House, Food Hall
WE ARE A MISSION DRIVEN, PLANT-BASED EATERY.
WE CRAFT DELICIOUSLY BALANCED,
BOWLS, SALADS, JUICES, & SMOOTHIES,
FROM SCRATCH, DAILY.

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

301 W 29th St • $

Avg 4.4 (190 reviews)

Popular Items

Korean BBQ Cauli & Rice Ⓥ$15.00
Crispy Cauliflower | Green Onion | Cilantro | Black Sesame | BASE: Brown Rice | SAUCE: Korean BBQ | Ⓥ
Green Goddess Ⓥ / GF$12.75
Mixed Greens | Avo-Smash | Tomatoes | Red Onion | Bell Pepper | Shredded Carrot | Crispy Chickpeas | DRESSING: Green Goddess
Side BBQ Cauliflower Ⓥ$13.00
Side Sweet Potato Fries Ⓥ / GF$4.25
Crispy Rosemary Sweet Potato Fries
Large Chocolate Chip Cookie Ⓥ$3.75
Homemade | Oat | Dark Chocolate
Pura Vida Ⓥ / GF$14.00
Plantains | AVOCADO |PICO DE GALLO
BLACK BEANS | Pickled PURPLE CABBAGE
Base: Brown Rice + SPINACH
SAUCE: CHIPOTLE CREMA
Power Protein (16oz) Ⓥ / GF$9.00
Oat Milk | Banana | Date | Dark Chocolate Drizzle | Protein | Almond Butter | Quinoa
Homemade Green Lemonade (16oz) Ⓥ / GF$3.50
Healthy, Homemade Lemonade with Apple & Kale Juice
1 Za’atar Flatbread (Naan) Ⓥ$3.75
Mezze Bowl Ⓥ$14.00
Crispy Falafel | Beet Hummus |Ⓥ Feta
Greek Olives | cucumber | tomato 
Red Onion | Za'atar Naan 
Base: Brown Rice + Mixed Greens
Dressing: Red wine Vinaigrette
SAUCE: Tahini
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering

301 W 29th St

Baltimore MD

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
