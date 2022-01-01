Go
Stem Ciders - RiNo

Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom is a craft cidery founded in 2013 by Eric Foster and Phil Kao, two entrepreneurs with a deep appreciation for craft, and a strong commitment to reviving the cider tradition, Stem produces cider founded on three main principles: quality, style, and tradition.
We're on a mission to share with you the cider traditions that our founders know and love. From the first batch of cider produced in 2011 – now known as Real Dry Apple Cider, to the seasonal ciders and monthly Firkin experiments, Stem is committed to producing the highest quality cider that brings those traditions to the forefront.

2811 Walnut Street

Popular Items

Cheese Plate$11.00
Danish blue, pimento cheese spread, Manchego, Cured olives, pecans, pickles and flatbread crackers
Whole Chicken Wings$12.00
accompanied with celery, and choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
Diggity Melt$11.00
Aspen beef patty, cheddar, caramelized onion, green chili, aioli
- chips/fries +2
- GF bun +1
Fontina Turner$8.00
(Grilled Cheese) fontina, tillamook cheddar, caramelized onions, garlic herb butter
- chips/fries +2
- GF +1
Boulder Canyon Chips (GF)$2.00
Boulder Canyon Chips, 1.5oz bag
Green Chili Poutine$11.00
Pork, green chili, cheese curds, scallions
Tampa Cuban$14.00
Fontina Cheese, salami, braised pork, dijonaise, pickles
- chips/fries +2
- GF bun +1
Hummus$9.00
Sriracha pretzel bites, cucumber slices, crispy capers, paprika
Chicken Empanadas$12.00
Crema, Cilantro, tomato confit
Fries (GF)$3.00
fries, lightly seasoned
Location

Denver CO

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

