Go
Toast

Stephano's Greek and Mediterranean

Stephano's Southwest Location!

6115 S.Fort Apache Rd #100

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hummus App$4.99
Mashed chickpeas, blended with tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, salt, garlic, and spices. Served with pita.
Pita$1.00
Tzatziki App$4.99
Tzatziki is a dip made of yogurt and sour cream mixed with cucumbers, garlic, salt, olive oil, vinegar, and lemon juice, Served with pita.
Falafel Salad$12.99
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, olives, tahini sauce and pita. Topped with 3 falafel balls.
Chicken Souvlaki Wrap(Chicken Gyro)$9.49
Grilled chicken breast wrapped in pita bread with tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce.
Chicken Shawerma Wrap$9.49
Sliced chicken wrapped in pita bread with tomatoes, garlic sauce, and tahini sauce.
Baba Ganoush App$5.99
Grilled eggplant mixed with tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, and seasonings. Served with pita.
Falafel Wrap$8.99
Falafel pieces wrapped in pita bread with tomatoes, onions, hummus, and tahini sauce.
See full menu

Location

6115 S.Fort Apache Rd #100

Las Vegas NV

Sunday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

DW Bistro

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Toast Society

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Munch Box

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Serving Breakfast And Lunch All Day

Tacotarian

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy the largest selection of vegan tacos in the universe! We use all plant-based ingredients to bring you authentic tastes of Mexico City. Wash your food down with a cold beer or one of our refreshing margaritas!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston