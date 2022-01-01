Bars & Lounges
American
Stephensgreen
Closed today
237 Reviews
$$
12 Fisher Ave
Tuckahoe, NY 10707
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Location
12 Fisher Ave, Tuckahoe NY 10707
Nearby restaurants
Martine's Fine Bake Shoppe
Come in and enjoy!
BURRATA
A family owned, seasonal/regional Italian influenced restaurant in a casual chic setting.
Jack's Bar & Restaurant
Modern Irish Gastropub with delicious food, cold beers, & tasty cocktails
Serafina - Scarsdale
Come in and enjoy!