Stephi
We are a locally owned contemporary restaurant serving an eclectic and mouth-watering mix of international cuisines. Informed by Stephi's founder on travels across the globe. Our menu is infused with the flavors of countries from Asia to Latin America.
Popular Items
Location
25241 Perdido Beach Blvd #101
Orange Beach AL
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
