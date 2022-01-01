Go
We are a locally owned contemporary restaurant serving an eclectic and mouth-watering mix of international cuisines. Informed by Stephi's founder on travels across the globe. Our menu is infused with the flavors of countries from Asia to Latin America.

25241 Perdido Beach Blvd #101

Popular Items

Korean Steak & Cheese$14.00
Seaoned ribeye topped with cheddar, jalapeño and sweet peppers on grilled sour dough bread.
Kids Fried Fish$7.95
Thai Shrimp Salad$18.00
Thai spiced grilled shrimp served over shredded Napa cabbage cucumbers, Thai basil, roasted peanuts. Tossed in house made honey lime vinaigrette.
Suggested Pairing: Jolivet Sauvignon Blanc
25241 Perdido Beach Blvd #101

Orange Beach AL

Sunday2:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
