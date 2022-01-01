Bars & Lounges
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Front Bar
Open today 7:00 AM - 3:00 AM
No reviews yet
1700 N Halsted Street
Chicago, IL 60614
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
Location
1700 N Halsted Street, Chicago IL 60614
Nearby restaurants
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Lincoln Park
Kizuki Ramen is proud to serve the most traditional, authentic and delicious Japanese ramen that you can possibly have without actually flying to Japan.
Olive Mediterranean Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Corey's NYC Bagel Deli
Chicago's Best Bagels
Fuel Space
Come in and enjoy!