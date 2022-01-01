Go
Front Bar image
Bars & Lounges
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Front Bar

Open today 7:00 AM - 3:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1700 N Halsted Street

Chicago, IL 60614

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 am

Location

1700 N Halsted Street, Chicago IL 60614

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Lincoln Park

No reviews yet

Kizuki Ramen is proud to serve the most traditional, authentic and delicious Japanese ramen that you can possibly have without actually flying to Japan.

Olive Mediterranean Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Corey's NYC Bagel Deli

No reviews yet

Chicago's Best Bagels

Fuel Space

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Front Bar

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston