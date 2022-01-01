Go
the Step Sister Cafe image
Brewpubs & Breweries

the Step Sister Cafe

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

45 Baldwin Street

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

45 Baldwin Street, East Longmeadow MA 01028

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Typical Sicilian Takeout

No reviews yet

That's Amore!

Pizza Shoppe

No reviews yet

Family Restaurant and Sports Lounge

Frigo Foods: East Longmeadow

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

De Nardo’s Pizzeria & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

the Step Sister Cafe

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston