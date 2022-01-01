Sterling restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Must-try Sterling restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Bluebird Cafe

34545 Sterling Highway, Sterling

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hotcake Breakfast$13.50
2 pancakes, 2 eggs any style and a choice of protein
Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast$16.50
House-made biscuits and sausage gravy, 2 eggs any style and choice of protein
Club Sandwich$15.00
Turkey, ham and bacon with lettuce, tomato and a black pepper aioli
More about Bluebird Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Cook's Corner

33320 Sterling Hwy, Sterling

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito - Bacon$5.83
3 strips diced bacon, 3 eggs & cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla
Swiss Mushroom Burger$15.49
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles on a Sesame Bun
Cheeseburger$14.49
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles on a Sesame Bun
More about Cook's Corner
Consumer pic

 

Magpye's Pizzeria

34311 Sterling Highway, Sterling

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Magpye's Pizzeria

