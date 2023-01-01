Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Sterling

Sterling restaurants
Sterling restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Bluebird Cafe

34545 Sterling Highway, Sterling

Kid's Cheeseburger$8.00
More about Bluebird Cafe
Cook's Corner

33320 Sterling Hwy, Sterling

Cheeseburger$14.49
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles on a Sesame Bun
Bacon Cheeseburger$15.49
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles on a Sesame Bun
More about Cook's Corner

