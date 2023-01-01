Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cheeseburgers in
Sterling
/
Sterling
/
Cheeseburgers
Sterling restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Bluebird Cafe
34545 Sterling Highway, Sterling
No reviews yet
Kid's Cheeseburger
$8.00
More about Bluebird Cafe
Cook's Corner
33320 Sterling Hwy, Sterling
No reviews yet
Cheeseburger
$14.49
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles on a Sesame Bun
Bacon Cheeseburger
$15.49
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles on a Sesame Bun
More about Cook's Corner
