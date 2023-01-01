Cookies in Sterling

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sterling restaurants that serve cookies
Magpye's Pizzeria
34311 Sterling Highway, Sterling
No reviews yet
Homemade Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich
$4.00
Homemade chocolate chip cookies sandwiched between Cooks Corner's soft serve ice cream
More about Magpye's Pizzeria
Bluebird Cafe
34545 Sterling Highway, Sterling
No reviews yet
Cookie!
$2.50
More about Bluebird Cafe
