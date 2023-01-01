Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Sterling
/
Sterling
/
French Fries
Sterling restaurants that serve french fries
Magpye's Pizzeria
34311 Sterling Highway, Sterling
No reviews yet
French Fries
$14.00
More about Magpye's Pizzeria
Bluebird Cafe
34545 Sterling Highway, Sterling
No reviews yet
Side French Fries
$3.50
More about Bluebird Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Sterling
Pretzels
Corn Dogs
Mushroom Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Chef Salad
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Tenders
Egg Rolls
More near Sterling to explore
Bellingham
Avg 4.6
(51 restaurants)
Fairbanks
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Anchorage
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Juneau
No reviews yet
Bow
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
No reviews yet
Lynden
No reviews yet
Coupeville
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Anchorage
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Fairbanks
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Juneau
No reviews yet
Bellingham
Avg 4.6
(51 restaurants)
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
No reviews yet
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(851 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(337 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(110 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(130 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(306 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston