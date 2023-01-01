Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Sterling

Sterling restaurants
Sterling restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Magpye's Pizzeria

34311 Sterling Highway, Sterling

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Philly Cheesesteak$19.00
More about Magpye's Pizzeria
Cook's Corner

33320 Sterling Hwy, Sterling

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Philly Cheesesteak$16.29
Beef Steak, grilled Red Bell Peppers & Onions with Swiss on a Hoagie Bun
More about Cook's Corner

