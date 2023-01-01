Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Philly cheesesteaks in
Sterling
/
Sterling
/
Philly Cheesesteaks
Sterling restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
Magpye's Pizzeria
34311 Sterling Highway, Sterling
No reviews yet
Philly Cheesesteak
$19.00
More about Magpye's Pizzeria
Cook's Corner
33320 Sterling Hwy, Sterling
No reviews yet
Philly Cheesesteak
$16.29
Beef Steak, grilled Red Bell Peppers & Onions with Swiss on a Hoagie Bun
More about Cook's Corner
Browse other tasty dishes in Sterling
Cheeseburgers
Chef Salad
Mushroom Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburgers
More near Sterling to explore
Bellingham
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Fairbanks
Avg 4.1
(20 restaurants)
Anchorage
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Juneau
No reviews yet
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Bow
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Coupeville
No reviews yet
Lynden
No reviews yet
Oak Harbor
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Anchorage
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Fairbanks
Avg 4.1
(20 restaurants)
Juneau
No reviews yet
Bellingham
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
No reviews yet
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1002 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(382 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(127 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(173 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(387 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston