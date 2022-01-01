Sterling Heights restaurants you'll love
More about La Saj Lebanese Bistro
La Saj Lebanese Bistro
13776 southcove Dr, Sterling Heights
|Popular items
|Chicken Kabob
|$19.99
2 skewers, 5 pc per sk, marinated all white meat, served with rice & vegetables and choice of soup or salad
|Lg Fattoush
|$9.49
Vine-ripe tomatoes · cucumbers · radishes · pita chips · Saji fattoush dressing
|Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
|$6.49
Pickles · turnips · tomatoes · garlic sauce
More about Eat Lebanese
Eat Lebanese
2100 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights
|Popular items
|Fattoush Salad
|$4.99
|Hummus
|$4.49
|Beef Shawarma - Wrap
|$4.99
More about Nona's Pizza and Catering
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Nona's Pizza and Catering
38389 Dodge Park Rd, Sterling Heights
|Popular items
|Bone In Wings
|$9.34
Deep Fried Chicken Wings with your choice of sauce
|FOOTBALL COMBO
|$19.99
1 Large one Topping Pizza
(Round or Square)
Medium Cheese Bread
2 Liter Soda
Cinnamon Stix
|Nona's "Special" Pizza
Cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Hamburger, Mushrooms, Green Peppers & Onions
More about Las Tortugas Taqueria
Las Tortugas Taqueria
40850 Van Dyke Ave, Sterling Heights
|Popular items
|Quesitaco w conzome
|$9.99
|Taco Molida
|Taco Al Pastor
More about Soul of Detroit
FRENCH FRIES
Soul of Detroit
13830 Lakeside Cir, Sterling Heights
|Popular items
|Fried Turkey Chops Dinner
|$22.00
|Oxtails Dinner
|$36.00
|Peach Cobbler
|$6.00
More about Shawarma Stop
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Shawarma Stop
13903 19 Mile Rd, Sterling Heights
|Popular items
|Chicken Shawarma Pita
|$5.99
Comes with Pickles, Tomatoes, and Garlic.
|Chicken Shawarma Pita Combo
|$5.99
Comes with Pickles, Tomatoes, and Garlic. Combo includes side choice and drink.
|Chicken (Tawook) Kabob Entree
|$15.99
Chunks of all white meat chicken skewered with seasonal veggies. Includes two charbroiled skewers.
More about NKD Pizza
NKD Pizza
2100 Metropolitan Parkway, Sterling Heights
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
classic cheese pizza with pepperoni
|Four Corners
house made tomato sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, hamburger, parsley
|Create Your Own Pizza
Pick your crust, add your veggies and meats! The way you want it, guilt free and all-natural.
More about Vitamin Juice
Vitamin Juice
3673 15 mile rd, sterling Heights
|Popular items
|Cocktail Dream
|$5.49
Ice cream on the bottom as the first layer. the 2nd layer it's a mix of strawberry, mango Peach and orange.
|Jamaica Raspberry
|$5.49
Mango smoothie with wildberry Purée
|Vitamin Juice
|$5.49
ice cream the first layer, 2nd layer strawberry,3rd layer Avocado and 4th layer Mango. (the most seller )
More about Wing Snob
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Wing Snob
34720 Van Dyke Ave, Sterling Heights
|Popular items
|10pc Traditional
|$15.99
Fresh, never frozen, deep fried bone-in wings. Includes a mix of flats and drums tossed in your favorite sauces.
|Regular Fry
|$3.99
Fry Snobs choose their own flavors, go for it!
|6pc Boneless
|$8.25
Fresh, never frozen, boneless wings lightly dusted with our signature breading.
More about Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill
Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill
44899 Mound Road, Sterling Heights
|Popular items
|Dozen Boneless Wings
|$14.95
Toss them in your choice of AJ's signature sauces/rubs!
|A&J Classic Maurice
|$14.95
Shredded Lettuce // Maurice // Julienne Ham // Turkey // Swiss Cheese // Hard-Boiled Eggs // Cucumber // Gherkin Pickle
|Buffalo Chicken
|$10.95
Fried Chicken // Cheddar Jack Cheese // Lettuce // Tomato // Bleu Cheese Dressing // Medium Buffalo Sauce
More about Leo's Coney Island Sterling Heights
Leo's Coney Island Sterling Heights
33577 Van Dyke, Sterling Heights
More about Detroit Wing Company
Detroit Wing Company
36741 Van Dyke, Sterling Heights
|Popular items
|Ranch
|$0.99
|Bleu Cheese
|$0.99
|Boneless 6 piece
|$8.19
More about Lucky Brunch
Lucky Brunch
34708 van dyke ave., Sterling Heights
More about EOS Cafe & Coffee House 2
EOS Cafe & Coffee House 2
33801 Van Dyke, Steriling Hights