Sterling Heights restaurants you'll love

Sterling Heights restaurants
Toast
  • Sterling Heights

Sterling Heights's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Thai
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Southern
Soul Food
Middle Eastern
Must-try Sterling Heights restaurants

La Saj Lebanese Bistro image

 

La Saj Lebanese Bistro

13776 southcove Dr, Sterling Heights

Avg 4.7 (2887 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Kabob$19.99
2 skewers, 5 pc per sk, marinated all white meat, served with rice & vegetables and choice of soup or salad
Lg Fattoush$9.49
Vine-ripe tomatoes · cucumbers · radishes · pita chips · Saji fattoush dressing
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$6.49
Pickles · turnips · tomatoes · garlic sauce
More about La Saj Lebanese Bistro
Eat Lebanese image

 

Eat Lebanese

2100 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fattoush Salad$4.99
Hummus$4.49
Beef Shawarma - Wrap$4.99
More about Eat Lebanese
Nona's Pizza and Catering image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Nona's Pizza and Catering

38389 Dodge Park Rd, Sterling Heights

Avg 4.8 (617 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bone In Wings$9.34
Deep Fried Chicken Wings with your choice of sauce
FOOTBALL COMBO$19.99
1 Large one Topping Pizza
(Round or Square)
Medium Cheese Bread
2 Liter Soda
Cinnamon Stix
Nona's "Special" Pizza
Cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Hamburger, Mushrooms, Green Peppers & Onions
More about Nona's Pizza and Catering
Las Tortugas Taqueria image

 

Las Tortugas Taqueria

40850 Van Dyke Ave, Sterling Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Quesitaco w conzome$9.99
Taco Molida
Taco Al Pastor
More about Las Tortugas Taqueria
Soul of Detroit image

FRENCH FRIES

Soul of Detroit

13830 Lakeside Cir, Sterling Heights

Avg 3.9 (347 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Turkey Chops Dinner$22.00
Oxtails Dinner$36.00
Peach Cobbler$6.00
More about Soul of Detroit
Shawarma Stop image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Shawarma Stop

13903 19 Mile Rd, Sterling Heights

Avg 4.4 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma Pita$5.99
Comes with Pickles, Tomatoes, and Garlic.
Chicken Shawarma Pita Combo$5.99
Comes with Pickles, Tomatoes, and Garlic. Combo includes side choice and drink.
Chicken (Tawook) Kabob Entree$15.99
Chunks of all white meat chicken skewered with seasonal veggies. Includes two charbroiled skewers.
More about Shawarma Stop
NKD Pizza image

 

NKD Pizza

2100 Metropolitan Parkway, Sterling Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni
classic cheese pizza with pepperoni
Four Corners
house made tomato sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, hamburger, parsley
Create Your Own Pizza
Pick your crust, add your veggies and meats! The way you want it, guilt free and all-natural.
More about NKD Pizza
Vitamin Juice image

 

Vitamin Juice

3673 15 mile rd, sterling Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cocktail Dream$5.49
Ice cream on the bottom as the first layer. the 2nd layer it's a mix of strawberry, mango Peach and orange.
Jamaica Raspberry$5.49
Mango smoothie with wildberry Purée
Vitamin Juice$5.49
ice cream the first layer, 2nd layer strawberry,3rd layer Avocado and 4th layer Mango. (the most seller )
More about Vitamin Juice
Wing Snob image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Snob

34720 Van Dyke Ave, Sterling Heights

Avg 4.5 (5708 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
10pc Traditional$15.99
Fresh, never frozen, deep fried bone-in wings. Includes a mix of flats and drums tossed in your favorite sauces.
Regular Fry$3.99
Fry Snobs choose their own flavors, go for it!
6pc Boneless$8.25
Fresh, never frozen, boneless wings lightly dusted with our signature breading.
More about Wing Snob
Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill

44899 Mound Road, Sterling Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dozen Boneless Wings$14.95
Toss them in your choice of AJ's signature sauces/rubs!
A&J Classic Maurice$14.95
Shredded Lettuce // Maurice // Julienne Ham // Turkey // Swiss Cheese // Hard-Boiled Eggs // Cucumber // Gherkin Pickle
Buffalo Chicken$10.95
Fried Chicken // Cheddar Jack Cheese // Lettuce // Tomato // Bleu Cheese Dressing // Medium Buffalo Sauce
More about Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill
Leo's Coney Island Sterling Heights image

 

Leo's Coney Island Sterling Heights

33577 Van Dyke, Sterling Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Leo's Coney Island Sterling Heights
Detroit Wing Company image

 

Detroit Wing Company

36741 Van Dyke, Sterling Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ranch$0.99
Bleu Cheese$0.99
Boneless 6 piece$8.19
More about Detroit Wing Company
Restaurant banner

 

Lucky Brunch

34708 van dyke ave., Sterling Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Lucky Brunch
Restaurant banner

 

EOS Cafe & Coffee House 2

33801 Van Dyke, Steriling Hights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about EOS Cafe & Coffee House 2

Map

Map

